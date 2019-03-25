Cycling - Yorkshire tourism boss Verity resigns after expenses investigation

REUTERS: Gary Verity, who brought the Grand Depart of the Tour de France to Yorkshire in 2014, has resigned as chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire following an investigation into his expenses, the tourism agency said.

Verity had been an influential figure in the English county's rise as a prominent spot for British cycling and he had also established the Tour de Yorkshire which has been held every year since 2015.

"The board has investigated (allegations) and concluded that Sir Gary made errors of judgement regarding his expenses at a very difficult time for him and his family," Welcome to Yorkshire said in a statement.

"Sir Gary has agreed to voluntarily reimburse Welcome to Yorkshire for monies owed."

The agency said Verity, who had been their chief executive since 2008, was resigning on "health grounds".

"My health is now my main priority. I ask for time and space to heal," Verity said.

The fifth edition of the Tour de Yorkshire is being held from May 2-5 this year.

