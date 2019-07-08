Cycling: Alaphilippe takes Tour stage three and yellow jersey

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe snatched the Tour de France overall leader’s yellow jersey when he won the third stage, a 215-km ride from Binche, Belgium on Monday.

The world number one jumped away from the pack in the Cote de Mutigny, a brutal 900-metre effort at an average gradient of 12.2per cent, to claim his third stage win in the race.

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Alaphilippe hung on for dear life over the remaining 16 kilometres to take the overall lead from Dutchman Mike Teunissen, who dropped out when the Frenchman attacked.

Tuesday’s fourth stage is a 213.5-km ride from Reims to Nancy with a likely bunch sprint finish.

