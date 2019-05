NOVI LIGURE, Italy: Australia's Caleb Ewan claimed the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday after a bunch sprint at the end of a 221-kilometre ride from Carpi to Novi Ligure.

The Lotto-Soudal rider edged Arnaud Demare (Groupama–FDJ) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora–hansgrohe) to add to his victory on stage eight.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)