Cycling: Belgian veteran De Ketele wins Madison with flying Ghys

GLASGOW: An explosive combination of youthful verve and experienced track nous enabled 21-year-old Robbe Ghys and 33-year-old Kenny De Ketele to ride to victory for Belgium in the 200-lap Madison event at the European Championships on Monday.

De Ketele, a veteran of one of cycling's most demanding tests of endurance and tactical expertise for two-rider teams over 50 kilometres, added a third European track gold to the Madison world title he won six years ago in Melbourne.

De Ketele had won silver in Sunday's points race but this was the first major title for his young partner Ghys after the pair largely controlled the race after gaining an early lap over the field when attacking with silver medallists Germany.

They then kept the German world championship-winning pair of Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt at bay, gathering sprint points consistently over the second half of the race to total 60 points to the Germans' 49.

Ghys made it clear who masterminded the victory at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. "I was a bit shaky about the start, didn't know about how the race would go, but with a rider as Kenny by my side is just unbelievable," he said.

"He said, 'Just go and follow, do this and do that - just ride.' It feels quite amazing. It's my best performance in my career."

The British duo of Ethan Hayter, the newly-crowned European omnium champion, and Ollie Wood launched a late attack that brought them wins in the final two sprints and the bronze medal with a total of 38 points.

