Cycling: Ewan takes Tour Stage 11, Alaphilippe retains yellow

TOULOUSE, France: Australian Caleb Ewan claimed his maiden Tour de France victory when he won the 11th stage, a 167-km flat ride from Albi on Wednesday.

The Lotto Soudal rider beat Dutchman Dylan Gronewegen in a mass sprint with Italian Elia Viviani taking third place.

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)