Cycling: Ewan takes Tour Stage 11, Alaphilippe retains yellow

Australian Caleb Ewan claimed his maiden Tour de France victory when he won the 11th stage, a 167-km flat ride from Albi on Wednesday.

Tour de France - The 167-km Stage 11 from Albi to Toulouse
Cycling - Tour de France - The 167-km Stage 11 from Albi to Toulouse - July 17, 2019 - Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia celebrates winning the stage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Lotto Soudal rider beat Dutchman Dylan Gronewegen in a mass sprint with Italian Elia Viviani taking third place.

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

