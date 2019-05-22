Cycling: Frenchman Demare wins Giro stage 10, Conti stays in pink

France's Arnaud Demare won the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia, his first career victory in the race, a 145-km flat ride from Ravenna on Tuesday.

Italian Elia Viviani was second and Australian Caleb Ewan took third place.

German Pascal Ackermann crashed just inside the final kilometre and could not contest the sprint.

Italian Valerio Conti retained the overall leader's pink jersey.

