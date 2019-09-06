Cycling: Giro winner Carapaz to miss Tour of Britain after visa problem

Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz will miss the Tour of Britain after failing to receive his visa in time.

The 26-year-old Ecuadorian had been set to race alongside Movistar team mate Mikel Landa on his debut in the race which begins in Scotland on Saturday.

"Sadly, and despite the Movistar Team following all procedures, Richard Carapaz's visa for the @TourofBritain has not been granted in time for him to travel," Movistar said in a statement on Twitter.

Hector Carretero will replace Carapaz who earlier this week agreed to join British outfit Team Ineos on a three-year deal.

Carapaz's absence is a blow for his Movistar team, and the race which has grown in profile in recent years, although it still boasts a high-quality peloton.

Team Ineos will be led by British road race champion Ben Swift who signed a contract extension on Friday.

Team Jumbo-Visma feature Dylan Groenewegen and Mike Teunissen, both of whom won stages at this year's Tour de France.

British sprint great Mark Cavendish lines up for the Dimension Data team featuring his trusted lead-out man Mark Renshaw who will retire at the end of the season.

The Tour of Britain features eight stages with the opening one from Glasgow to Kirkcudbright on Saturday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)