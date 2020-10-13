Cycling: Mitchelton-Scott team withdraw from Giro after positive COVID-19 tests

The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew from the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday after being notified of new positive COVID-19 results from a round of tests conducted over the weekend, race organisers RCS Sport said.

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - The 185-km Stage 15 from Limoux to Foix Prat d'Albis - July 21, 2019 - Mitchelton-Scott rider Simon Yates of Britain in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

"Upon receiving the results, Mitchelton-Scott immediately withdrew its team from the race and will focus on the health of its riders and staff and their safe movement to areas of quarantine," RCS said in a statement.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Simon Yates withdrew from the race on Saturday after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

