Cycling: Slovak Sagan claims fifth stage of Tour

COLMAR, France: Slovakian Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tour de France, a 175.5-km bumpy ride from St Die des Vosges on Wednesday.

The three-time world champion beat Belgian Wout van Aert and Italian Matteo Trentin in a sprint finish.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

The overall contenders had a quiet day in the peloton ahead of Thursday’s sixth stage, a 160.5-km ride from Mulhouse ending at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles.

