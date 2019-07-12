Cycling: Teuns wins Tour stage six as Ciccone takes yellow

Belgian Dylan Teuns won the sixth stage of the Tour de France, a 160.5-km ride from Mulhouse on Thursday.

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France: Belgian Dylan Teuns won the sixth stage of the Tour de France, a 160.5-km ride from Mulhouse on Thursday.

The Bahrain-Merida rider beat Italian Giulio Ciccone, who claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles after a 7km ascent at an average gradient of 8.7per cent.

Belgian Xandro Meurisse took third place.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas was the strongest of the overall contenders as he took fourth place, two seconds ahead of fifth-placed Thibaut Pinot of France.

Thomas's Ineo team mate Egan Bernal of Colombia ended up 12th, nine seconds behind the Briton.

