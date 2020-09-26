Cycling: Van der Breggen completes world championships double with road race title

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands claimed the road race gold medal in emphatic style at the world championships, prevailing after a long solo ride to add to her time trial title for a rare double on Saturday.

Van der Breggen, who had already won gold two years ago in Innsbruck, Austria, jumped away from a reduced pack in the climb up to the Cima Gallisterna in the penultimate lap, 41.5 km from the finish, and never looked back.

The 30-year-old Olympic champion, who had geared up for the race by winning the Giro Rosa earlier this month, gave the Netherlands their fourth title in a row in the women's road race.

Van der Breggen is also the second woman, after France's Jeannie Longo in 1995, to achieve the road race-time trial double since the solo effort against the clock was added to the world championships in 1994.

Another Dutchwoman, defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten, took silver and Italian Elisa Longo Borghini claimed the bronze medal after the duo broke clear in the final lap.

Van Vleuten was back to action after breaking her wrist during the Giro Rosa nine days ago.

