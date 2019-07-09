Cycling: Viviani wins Tour de France stage four, Alaphilippe stays in yellow

Italy’s Elia Viviani won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, a 213.5-km flat ride from Reims on Tuesday.

NANCY, France: Italy’s Elia Viviani won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, a 213.5-km flat ride from Reims on Tuesday.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider beat Norwegian Alexander Kristoff and Australian Caleb Ewan in a mass sprint finish.

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after being cheered on all the way from Reims by massive crowds of locals and tourists.

A three-man breakaway featuring Frenchman Yoann Offredo, Swiss Michael Schaer and Belgian Frederik Backaert was kept on a tight leash by the peloton and they were all reined in 16 kilometres from the finish.

The main contenders, including defending champion Geraint Thomas, had a quiet day in the peloton.

Wednesday’s fifth stage is a 175.5km hilly ride from St Die des Vosges to Colmar.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

