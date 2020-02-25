Cycling: Adam Yates gains crushing UAE Tour win

PARIS: British climber Adam Yates pulverised the opposition on the tough, final ascent of stage three of the UAE Tour, winning by over a minute and taking the overall race lead on Tuesday (Feb 25).

His compatriot Chris Froome was dropped early in the race. The four-time Tour de France winner again struggled on his comeback from injuries sustained last May.

The 27-year-old Yates of Mitchelton-Scott is also making his 2020 debut and looks favourite to win in a competitive field after his stunning attack from 6km out.

He was followed up the final 10.6km Jebell Hafeet climb at a 7 per cent gradient by a trio of challengers with Slovenian prodigy Tadej Pogacar finishing 1min 03sec adrift.

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko was third at 1min 30sec accompanied by up-and-coming Frenchman David Gaudu.

Yates came fourth at the 2016 Tour de France and is targeting the Grand Boucle this summer where he will lead the Australian team ahead of his brother Simon.

Wednesday's flat stage, the fourth of seven, is a 173km run to Dubai City Walk where a mass bunch sprint is expected.