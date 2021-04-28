Cycling: Aussie Dennis wins Ineos-dominated Romandie prologue

GENEVA: Australia's former time trial world champion Rohan Dennis was at the head of an Ineos podium clean sweep in the Tour de Romandie prologue on Tuesday (Apr 27).

The 4.05 kilometre race-against-the-clock in and around Oron-la-Ville, ending with a 900m summit, proved right up Ineos-Grenadiers' street, with Dennis setting a fastest time of 5min 26sec.

The 2018 world time trial champion came in just over nine seconds clear of his Welsh teammate Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, and fellow Australian Richie Porte who rode off with the Romandie title in 2017, ensuring a perfect start for the British team.

Second and third were separated by only hundredths of a second.

Wednesday's stage takes the peloton on a 168.1km ride from Aigle to Martigny, with a second time trial lying in wait on Sunday's closing day in Fribourg.