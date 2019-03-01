Cycling: Australia set men's team pursuit world record

PRUSZKOW, Poland: Australia set a new world record for the men's team pursuit on Thursday (Feb 28) in a gold-medal winning performance at the world track cycling championships.

The four-man team took victory in the final of the four-kilometre event against Britain in a time of three minutes 48.012 seconds, more than a second inside their own previous record set last year.

Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Alexander Porter and Leigh Howard claimed gold over their British rivals in the final.

It was a 13th world title in men's team pursuit for Australia.

For Britain's Ed Clancy, it meant a world silver medal to add to his three Olympic titles in the discipline.

Australia had set the previous world record of three minutes 49.804 seconds on home ground at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Denmark claimed the bronze medal at the expense of Canada.