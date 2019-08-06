Cycling: Belgium's Lambrecht dies in Tour of Poland crash

WARSAW: Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died in hospital on Monday (Aug 5) at the age of 22 after crashing at the Tour of Poland, his team announced.

"The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened ... Rest in peace Bjorg," Lotto-Soudal tweeted.

Polish news website Onet reported Lambrecht collided with a concrete structure around 30 kilometres into the race after it suddenly began to rain.

He was resuscitated on the spot, then taken in a critical condition to a hospital in the southern city of Rybnik, where he died on the operating table, according to Onet.