Cycling: BMX champion Fields suffers heavy crash in Olympic semi-final

TOKYO: American favourite Connor Fields crashed heavily in the third run of his semi-final in the Olympic men's BMX race on Friday (Jul 30), and was taken off the track on a stretcher.

Fields crashed on the first 180 corner and was treated by medical staff before being taken away.

Connor Fields of the United States receives medical attention during the Tokyo Olympics BMX men's semi-finals at Ariake Urban Sports Park on Jul 30, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann)

The reigning champion had already done enough to qualify for the final later, but his hopes of a second successive gold medal look to be over. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The semi-finals had been delayed for 45 minutes by rain.

