Cycling: BMX champion Fields suffers heavy crash in Olympic semi-final

Sport

Cycling: BMX champion Fields suffers heavy crash in Olympic semi-final

BMX Racing - Men&apos;s Individual - Semifinal
Connor Fields of the United States receives medical attention during the Tokyo Olympics BMX men's semi-finals at Ariake Urban Sports Park on Jul 30, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: American favourite Connor Fields crashed heavily in the third run of his semi-final in the Olympic men's BMX race on Friday (Jul 30), and was taken off the track on a stretcher.

Fields crashed on the first 180 corner and was treated by medical staff before being taken away.

BMX Racing - Men&apos;s Individual - Semifinal
Connor Fields of the United States receives medical attention during the Tokyo Olympics BMX men's semi-finals at Ariake Urban Sports Park on Jul 30, 2021. (Photo:  Reuters/Christian Hartmann)

The reigning champion had already done enough to qualify for the final later, but his hopes of a second successive gold medal look to be over. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The semi-finals had been delayed for 45 minutes by rain.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

Source: Reuters/kg

Tagged Topics

Bookmark