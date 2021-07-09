Cycling-Cavendish equals Merckx's all-time Tour de France stage win record

Briton Mark Cavendish equalled Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins on the Tour de France when he sprinted to victory in Friday's 13th stage.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider has now won four stages on this year's Tour, 13 years after claiming his first.

