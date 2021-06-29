Cycling-Cavendish rolls back the years to win Tour de France fourth stage

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 4 - Redon to Fougeres - France - June 29, 2021 Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates after winning the stage 4 Pool via REUTERS/Daniel Cole
FOUGERES, France: Briton Mark Cavendish won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, a 150.4 kilometres ride from Redon on Tuesday.

France's Nacer Bouhanni was second, and Belgian Jasper Philipsen came home third.

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

A tearful Cavendish was hugged by his team mates after crossing the finish line.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

