Cycling: COVID-19 hits Giro d'Italia, entire team withdraws

PESCARA, Italy: One entire team and another overall contender have withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia following a series of positive tests for the coronavirus.

The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew before Stage 10 on Tuesday (Oct 13) after four of its staff members tested positive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This comes after Mitchelton-Scott team leader Simon Yates withdrew before last Saturday’s eighth stage after also contracting COVID-19.

All riders and team staff members were tested over the last 48 hours coinciding with Monday’s rest day, with a total of 571 tests performed.

Team Jumbo-Visma also announced that Steven Kruijswijk came back positive and has been withdrawn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kruijswijk stood 11th overall prior to his withdrawal, a minute and 24 seconds behind race leader João Almeida.

An unnamed Team Sunweb rider also tested positive.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram