Cycling: COVID-19 hits Giro d'Italia, entire team withdraws

Sport

Britain's Simon Yates, second from right, during the third stage of the Giro d'Italia from Enna to Etna, Sicily, on Oct 5, 2020. Yates withdrew from the race after testing positive for the coronavirus before the eighth stage on Oct 10. (Photo: AP/Marco Alpozzi)

PESCARA, Italy: One entire team and another overall contender have withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia following a series of positive tests for the coronavirus.

The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew before Stage 10 on Tuesday (Oct 13) after four of its staff members tested positive. 

This comes after Mitchelton-Scott team leader Simon Yates withdrew before last Saturday’s eighth stage after also contracting COVID-19.

All riders and team staff members were tested over the last 48 hours coinciding with Monday’s rest day, with a total of 571 tests performed.

Team Jumbo-Visma also announced that Steven Kruijswijk came back positive and has been withdrawn. 

Kruijswijk stood 11th overall prior to his withdrawal, a minute and 24 seconds behind race leader João Almeida.

An unnamed Team Sunweb rider also tested positive.

Source: AP/kg

