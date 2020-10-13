Cycling: COVID-19 hits Giro d'Italia, entire team withdraws
PESCARA, Italy: One entire team and another overall contender have withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia following a series of positive tests for the coronavirus.
The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew before Stage 10 on Tuesday (Oct 13) after four of its staff members tested positive.
This comes after Mitchelton-Scott team leader Simon Yates withdrew before last Saturday’s eighth stage after also contracting COVID-19.
All riders and team staff members were tested over the last 48 hours coinciding with Monday’s rest day, with a total of 571 tests performed.
Team Jumbo-Visma also announced that Steven Kruijswijk came back positive and has been withdrawn.
Kruijswijk stood 11th overall prior to his withdrawal, a minute and 24 seconds behind race leader João Almeida.
An unnamed Team Sunweb rider also tested positive.
