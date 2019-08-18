Cycling: De Plus wins BinckBank Tour for first title

GERAARDSBERGEN, Belgium: Belgian rider Laurens De Plus clinched overall victory in the BinckBank Tour on Sunday (Aug 18) when he was part of a small breakaway late in the seventh and final stage.

It was the 23-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider's first World Tour victory.

De Plus, who started the day third overall 12 seconds behind leader Tim Wellens, escaped with fellow Belgians Oliver Naesen, who rides for AG2R, and Greg Van Avermaet, of CCC, with 20 kilometres left in the 178.1km ride from Geraardsbergen to Leeuw-Saint-Pierre.

De Plus pulled the trio up the final climb before he was dropped as Naesen outsprinted Van Avermaet to the line. De Plus rolled in four seconds later and punched the air.

Naesen jumped to second overall, 35 seconds back in the final standings, one second ahead of Wellens.

Wellens, another Belgian who is with Lotto-Soudal, finished more than 41 seconds back in the fractured pursuing pack.

The decisive stage in the week-long tour of Belgium and the Netherlands covered roads familiar from the spring classics, including the famed Mur de Grammont climb.