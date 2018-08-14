Cycling: Dutchman Jakobsen wins BinckBank Tour opening stage

BRUSSELS: Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen won the first stage of the BinckBank Tour on Monday (Aug 13), claiming victory in a sprint ahead of Marcel Kittel and Caleb Ewan in the Netherlands.

The 21-year-old Jakobsen, winner of the Scheldeprijs one-day race in April, will wear the leader's jersey going into Tuesday's 12.7km individual time trial in Venray.

The seven-day race, won last year by 2017 Giro d'Italia and world time trial champion Tom Dumoulin, concludes on Sunday.