Cycling: Dutchman Van der Hoorn takes surprise third-stage Giro win

LONDON: Dutch rider Taco van der Hoorn claimed a surprise breakaway win on stage three of the Giro d'Italia, a 190-km ride from Biella to Canale, on Monday as Italy's Filippo Ganna retained the overall lead.

Van der Hoorn, riding for the Belgian team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, attacked out of a dwindling and seemingly doomed breakaway group with just under nine km to go and held off the chasing peloton to win by four seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davide Cimolai, of Israel Start-Up Nation, sprinted to second place ahead of former three-time world champion Peter Sagan of Bora-hansgrohe in third.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Ganna holds onto the overall leader's pink jersey for a third day after completing a rain-soaked stage safely in the peloton.

Norway's Tobias Foss climbed into second place in the general classification, 16 seconds down on Ganna, after leapfrogging fellow Team Jumbo-Visma rider Edoardo Affini, who lost time and dropped down the rankings.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel moved into third place, 20 seconds down on Ganna.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ganna, the world time-trial champion, is expected to relinquish the overall lead in Tuesday's fourth stage to Sestola, which ends with a steep, 4.3km climb and a 2.5km dash to the finish.

