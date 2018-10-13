Cycling: France's Pinot wins Tour of Lombardy

MILAN: France's Thibaut Pinot won the Tour of Lombardy, the fifth and final 'Monument' of the one-day classics season on Saturday (Oct 13).

Pinot, of the Groupama-FDJ team, soloed over the finish line at Lake Como to win the 241 km-long 'Race of the Falling Leaves', which began in Bergamo.

Italy's defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain) finished second at 30secs behind, with Belgian Dylan Teuns (BMC) third at 43sec.

"It's my most beautiful victory," said the 28-year-old climbing specialist, who also won the Milan-Turin semi-classc in midweek.

He becomes the first French winner of the race since Laurent Jalabert 21 years ago.