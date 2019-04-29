Cycling: Fuglsang rides solo to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege

REUTERS: Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang of Astana beat the pre-race favourites to ride solo to victory in the 105th Liege-Bastogne-Liege 'Monument' classic on Sunday (Apr 28).

Fuglsang, who finished 10th last year, nearly crashed with five kilometres to go on a fast descent on wet and slippery roads. He dropped all his rivals with 13 kilometres to go.

In a rain-hit race with temperatures as low as six degrees Celsius (42.8°F), Fuglsang won the 256 kilometres race in six hours 37 minutes and 37 seconds - 27 seconds ahead of Davide Formolo who finished second while Maximilian Schachmann finished third.

Annemiek van Vleuten won the women's race with Floortje Mackaij and Demi Vollering completing an all-Dutch podium.

Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the fourth of five Monument (top) classics after Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and before the Tour of Lombardy.

