Cycling-Giro d'Italia to start from Piedmont region - organisers

REUTERS: This year's Giro d'Italia will start from the Piedmont region with an individual time trial in Turin, 160 years after it served as the first capital of the united Italy, organisers said on Thursday.

The second and third stages, from Stupinigi to Novara and Biella to Canale, respectively, will also be hosted by the region, which is hosting the 'Grande Partenza' for the first time since the race departed from Turin in 2011.

The three-week grand tour will return to Piedmont for the finish of stage 19 at Alpe di Mera in Valsesia, followed by a stage 20 start from Verbania the next day.

The Giro is to be held from May 8-30.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)