Cycling: Giro interrupted as rain causes rider revolt

MORBEGNO, Italy: Heavy rain interrupted the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday (Oct 23) following protests by the riders in the face of difficult weather conditions.

Friday's stage was planned to be a flat 258km ride between Morbegno and Asti, but was cut back 100km after riders revolted when faced with pelting rain in the northern region of Lombardy.

Just 8km into the stage, however, the action was stopped due to the deteriorating weather, with the race scheduled to restart at about 1.30pm local time.

The stage had been lengthened by 5km on Thursday following the collapse of a bridge.

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman of Team Sunweb currently leads the general classification, having taken over the pink jersey from Deceuninck–Quick-Step's Joao Almeida on Thursday.

