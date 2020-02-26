Cycling: Groenewegen takes UAE Tour fourth stage in sprint

PARIS: Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the fourth stage of the UAE Tour on Wednesday (Feb 26) in Dubai in a sprint.

Briton Adam Yates finished in the pack with the same time and retained the leader's jersey.

The flat 173km stage round Dubai City ended in a mass sprint.

"This one is really nice, all the sprinters are here," Groenewegen said.

Coming out of the last corner Groenewegen followed Sam Bennett, who attacked from a long way out.

The Dutchman then followed the wheel of Fernando Gaviria of UAE and before surging past

The Colombian fought back but Groenewegen was already sitting up as he crossed the line followed by Gaviria and Bora's German Pascal Ackermann.

"The team did a very good job in the last 3km," said Groenewegen.

"They did a really strong lead-out to bring me to the last corner. Then I was on the wheel of Bennett and, yeah, it was a good position."

It was his third win of the season after two stages at the Tour of Valencia.

The Dutchman has four individual Tour de France stage wins but is planning to miss the race this season to make his debut at both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates built a 1min 7sec lead on Tuesday on the climb of Jebel Hafeet. The race returns to same mountain on Thursday for the climb that finishes a 162km stage.

