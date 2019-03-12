Cycling: Groenewegen wins in vicious wind, extends Paris-Nice lead

BELLEGARDE, France: Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen extended his overall race lead at Paris-Nice on Monday (Mar 11) winning a reduced sprint in a race marked by powerful crosswinds to the south of the French capital.

Groenewegen, 25, powered through a 50km/h gale to retain the yellow jersey, extending his lead to 12 seconds ahead of team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski.

Advertisement

Victory was clinched as he beat Spaniard Ivan Garcia and Belgium's Philippe Gilbert in a sprint finish after their leading group escaped the full impact of the crosswind.

Riders including France's Warren Barguil and Gorka Izagirre of Spain, who finished third last year, were forced to withdraw from the race following falls.

Tuesday's 200km third stage heads south on plains between the town of Cepoy and Moulins/Yzeure in the Auvergne region.

