Cycling: Groenewegen wins opening stage of Tour of Britain

Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen
Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen crosses the finish line of the thirteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 27,2-kilometre individual time-trial in Pau, on Jul 19, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Jeff Pachoud)
LONDON: Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen won a sprint to claim the opening stage of the Tour of Britain on Saturday (Sep 7).

Jumbo-Visma's Groenewegen got the better of Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) to claim victory over the 201.5-kilometre route from Glasgow to Kirkcudbright.

His team controlled the pace of the race, never allowing a breakaway to get more than two minutes ahead.

In the final seven kilometres, the Mitchelton-Scott team appeared to be the biggest threat but Groenewegen had plenty left in the tank as he crossed the line ahead.

Sunday's stage is a 165.9km route, starting and finishing in Kelso.

Source: Reuters

