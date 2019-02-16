Cycling: Jungels takes lead with win on Tour Colombia 4th stage

MEDELLIN: Luxembourg's Bob Jungels broke the locals' hegemony on the Tour Colombia on Friday (Feb 15), securing the overall lead after winning the 144km fourth stage around Medellin.

The 26-year-old Deceuninck-Quick Step rider simply rode away from a reduced peloton in the final kilometre to win by two seconds ahead of Estonia's Mihkel Raim and Julian Alaphilippe of France.

"With a group of almost only climbers I always had a chance in a final like this," said Jungels.

He became the first foreigner both to win a stage at this year's race, and to wear the leader's orange jersey.

His victory margin and time bonuses allowed him to relieve Wednesday's stage winner Rigoberto Uran of the overall lead.

He now has a two second advantage over Alaphilippe, with Uran four seconds behind in third.

It was a bad day for four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, though.

The Briton was caught out by a split in the peloton and finished in a group 43sec behind the winner.

He started the day in the top 10 but dropped 14 places to 23rd overall and is now 55sec off the leader.

Jungels doesn't expect to hold onto the jersey during the next two days of hilly terrain and tough climbing, all over 2,000-metres altitude.

"I'm more than happy with one stage victory for myself. Of course we will honour the jersey and try to defend it, but I think there are stronger climbers here than me," he said.

One of those, Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez, climbed up to 10th in the standings after picking up eight bonus seconds during the stage as he was part of a six-man breakaway only caught 10km from the finish.

He's now 18sec behind Jungels.

Former Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner Nairo Quintana survived a puncutre midway through the race to stay in contention, although he is 48sec down in 19th overall.

"Although the profile looked flat these were days that will have taken their toll," said the 29-year-old.

"I think people will pay for that tomorrow and the day after. We hope to be on top form."

Saturday's stage is hilly while Sunday's ends at the top of the steep Alto de Palmas summit.