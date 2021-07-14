Cycling-Konrad wins Tour de France stage 16

Austrian champion Patrick Konrad won the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 169-km mountain trek from Pas de La Casa, Andorra, on Tuesday.

Tour de France
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 16 - Pas De La Case to Saint-Gaudens - France - July 13, 2021 Bora–Hansgrohe rider Patrick Konrad of Austria celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 16 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider prevailed from the day's breakaway to beat Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli and Australian Michael Matthews, who were second and third, respectively.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

