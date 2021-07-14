Cycling-Konrad wins Tour de France stage 16
SAINT GAUDENS, France: Austrian champion Patrick Konrad won the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 169-km mountain trek from Pas de La Casa, Andorra, on Tuesday.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider prevailed from the day's breakaway to beat Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli and Australian Michael Matthews, who were second and third, respectively.
