Cycling-Kuss wins Tour de France stage 15

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 15 - Ceret to Andorra La Vella - France - July 11, 2021 Team Jumbo–Visma rider Sepp Kuss of the U.S. celebrates winning stage 15 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
ANDORRA: American Sepp Kuss won the 15th stage of the Tour de France, a 191.3-km mountain trek from Ceret to Andorra on Sunday.

The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed from the day's breakaway thanks to a sharp attack in the last climb before holding off Alejandro Valverde in the descent to the finish with the Spanish veteran taking second place.

Monday is the race's second rest day.

