Cycling: Kwiatkowski confident for Sky swansong at final spring classic

LIEGE, Belgium: Sky leader Michal Kwiatkowski dismissed outright suggestions the new flat finish at Liege-Bastogne-Liege softened the epic and arduous race that closes the spring classics season on Sunday (Apr 27) in what is also a swansong for the team and its sponsor of 10 years.

The prestige Belgian race will be Kwiatkowski's last in a Sky shirt before the switch to a partnership with British petrochemical giant Ineos, but the 2014 world champion said he was in good shape to add to his six previous classic victories.

"You have to think about winning this race, it's demanding for everyone," he said flanked by teammate Wout Poels, a winner in the snow here for Sky in 2016.

"I prefer racing in the warm but it looks like it's going to be cold," said the Polish champion, as sunny spells gave way to hail and blustery winds that should make this 256km slog all the tougher.

"I'm happy with where I am and will have a good race tomorrow, let's just hope I get a little luck," he said, after a puncture last year.

Oozing confidence, the 28-year-old accepted there may be better sprint finishers than himself and suggested the race could be settled from distance.

"That famous La Redoute climb will be challenging for everyone," he said of the four-minute incline that features sections at 20 per cent and which will be packed with 20,000 fans.

"In fact it's a really intense last 100km, and anyone who wants to win this race will have to save something for the finish."

DUTCH COURAGE

With a gold band on his arm and gold trim on his collar upturned against the weather, 2016 Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet appeared to agree with Kwiatkowski.

"I like Liege, I know the region very well," said the Belgian veteran.

"The new finish is flat, 15km of flat, but before that they have packed up the climbs and the race will open up earlier," said the savvy CCC leader.

Tom Dumoulin, who was second to Chris Froome at the Giro and second to Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France last year, was way more upbeat.

"I'm hoping to win but I only got here a day and a half ago," smiled the 2017 time trial world champion.

"I've been in my own little bubble in the mountains thinking about the Giro," said Dumoulin, who freely admits his preference for the Italian race to the French Tour.

Dumoulin saw things panning out simply on the loop through the Ardennes forests.

"We need to keep up and do well in the climbs, go with the moves, get as many guys possible into the final and get Michael (Matthews) into the sprint," he said of his Australian teammate.

Matthews hinted he could benefit from protection from his team Sunday.

"It's a funny course, hard and steep in parts, but with easier sections where you can rest again," he said of the epic ride through the Ardennes.

Quick-Step leader Julian Alaphilippe was also a picture of confidence at Saturday's presentation.

"I've had this race in mind since the start of the season. The new finish suits me just fine," said the 26-year-old, who looks like the man to beat.

Astana's Jakob Fuglsang has lost out three times to Alaphilippe this season and was plotting revenge.

"Looking at the type of race this is and the type of racer I am, we all know that if it comes down to a sprint then I'm not going to win.

"We'll be keeping our eyes on Julian, but we have to think about an early bid from deep."

His teammate Alexey Lutsenko may have let the cat out of the bag, saying: "We'll be looking for an opportunity from 50km or so."