Cycling: Lafargue wins 1km time trail world title

PRUSZKOW: Frenchman Quentin Lafargue won his first world title when he took the one kilometre time trial on Friday (Mar 1) in Pruszkow.

Lafargue completed the 1000 metres from a standing start in 1min 0.029sec at an average speed of 59.971 kph at the track World Championships.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Dutchman Theo Bos, who won the first of his five track world titles in 2004, was second, 0.359 seconds behind. Another Frenchman Michael d'Almeida was third in an event that was dropped from the Olympics in 2004.

The 28-year-old Lafargue won three junior world titles in 2008 and already had a small collection of podium places at the World Championships: a bronze in 2016 a silver in 2017 and a silver on Wednesday in the team sprint.

In qualification on Friday, Lafargue was the only rider to break a minute, recording a best time of 59.845sec.

The world record, set at altitude in Mexico by another Frenchman, Francois Pervis in 2013, is 56.303sec.

Advertisement