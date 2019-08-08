Cycling: Lotto Soudal riders resume Tour of Poland after Lambrecht death

WARSAW: Lotto Soudal riders lined up for Wednesday's (Aug 7) fifth stage of the Tour of Poland despite the death of Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht.

Lambrecht, 22, tragically died following a crash on Monday's third stage after losing control of his bike and colliding with a concrete bridge over a ditch.

"It has been decided that all our Lotto Soudal riders will start in stage five of the @Tour_de_Pologne today and will ride for Bjorg," the team tweeted ahead of the start from the Wieliczka Salt Mine.

Team members and staff held discussions late into Tuesday night over whether the riders would continue in the race, according to Polish agency PAP.

The fifth stage was won by Slovenia's Luka Mezgec in a sprint to the finish at Bielsko-Biala, with Germany's Pascal Ackermann retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey.

The race was resuming after organisers neutralised and shortened Tuesday's fourth stage as Lambrecht's fellow Lotto Soudal riders wore black armbands and took part in a minute's silence.

They then repeated the homage and stopped cycling at the same distance where Lambrecht had crashed a day earlier.

His parents had seen him off at Monday's start and were waiting for his arrival at the finish line, race organisers said.

He was resuscitated on the spot, then taken in a critical condition to a hospital in Rybnik, where he died on the operating table.

The city's public prosecutor has opened an investigation into the causes of the incident.