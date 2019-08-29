Cycling: Madrazo wins Vuelta fifth stage, Lopez takes lead

JAVALAMBRE, Spain: Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez took possession of the Vuelta a Espana leader's red jersey after Wednesday's (Aug 28) fifth stage won by home hope Angel Madrazo.

Lopez, known as 'Superman', heads the Vuelta general classification by 14 seconds from Primoz Roglic and 23sec from former winner Nairo Quintana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lopez pulled clear of a group of contenders for overall victory including Spanish world champion Alejandro Valverde (fourth overall) three kilometres from the finish in Javalambre.

The day's winner Madruzo, part of a three-pronged Spanish breakaway group, was claiming the first ever Vuelta stage win for Spanish team Burgos.

In doing so he consolidated his grip on the climbers' standings.