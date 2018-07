LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, France: World Champion Peter Sagan won stage two and took the overall leader's yellow jersey on the Tour de France on Sunday (Jul 8) after edging Sonny Colbrelli in a reduced sprint finish after a late crash in the peloton.

Overnight leader Fernando Gaviria and a host of others came down in a high speed crash just 1.3km from the line, which Sagan and around 15 other riders avoided to set up a frantic finish.