Cycling: Soler rides crest of Movistar team work to win Vuelta stage two

LEKUNBERRI, Spain: Spanish rider Marc Soler edged defending champion Primoz Roglic to win stage two of the Vuelta on Wednesday after some magnificent team work from his Movistar side.

Roglic narrowly extended his overall lead.

Movistar dictated the pace of the 151km hilly stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri in the green picturesque valleys of Navarre province and led a large group of riders up the final climb before it split on the descent.

Soler was the early leader on the final downhill and his team worked tirelessly to stop a challenge from George Bennett. The 22-year-old Spaniard further increased his pace to finish 19 seconds ahead of Slovenian Roglic.

Dan Martin of Ireland came third while Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz came fourth, also 19 seconds behind Soler.

Roglic collected six bonus seconds and has a nine-second lead in the general classification over second-placed Martin and 11 seconds over Carapaz.

Thursday's stage is a 166km hilly stage from Lodosa to La Laguna Negra - Vinuesa.

