Cycling: Soloist wins Swiss stage, home hero Kung in yellow

LAUSANNE: Denmark's Christopher Juul Jensen gave the Mitchelton Scott team yet another reason to smile on Tuesday (Jun 12) by clinching a solo win by just a few seconds on the 4th stage of the Tour de Suisse after a long-range breakaway.

The Australian team had a very successful Giro d'Italia in May with Simon Yates wearing the pink jersey for 13 days and the team winning five stages, with Juul Jensen part of their eight-man team.

Juul Jensen had been part of a larger break, but dropped them from 15km out, and held his nerve as the pack homed in on him to clinch a rare victory.

Sunweb's Australian puncher Michael Matthews won the bunch sprint for second and Belgium's Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step was third at the end of a rainy 189km rolling run.

The results leaves Swiss time-trial champion Stefan Kung, who broke his jaw in a fall six weeks ago, in the race leader's yellow jersey after four stages after his BMC team won the opening team time-trial earlier in the week.

Thursday's stage takes the peloton up three steep climbs and through a series of chic ski resorts culminating in a summit finish at Leukerbad.

