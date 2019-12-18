Cycling: Star sprinter Ewan to stay with Lotto-Soudal until 2022

BRUSSELS: Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan, who won three stages on this year's Tour de France, has extended his contract with Lotto-Soudal until the end of 2022, the Belgian team announced on Wednesday (Dec 18).

Fellow sprinters Jasper De Buyst and Roger Kluge have joined the 25-year-old in signing new contracts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I already knew after probably the first few months in the team that it was a great fit for me and something that I wanted to continue on for in the future," said Ewan, who joined Lotto from Mitchelton-Scott in 2018.

"That was before I even started doing well with the team.

"The first few months of this year were going so well. The team had so much faith in me and I just knew that if we worked together well that the wins would start coming."

Ewan won 10 races last season, including three stages in the Tour de France and two in the Tour of Italy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I brought Roger with me obviously and I've gelled with Jasper really well in the team already. All of my big wins this year came with those two helping me.

"So, it's super important for me to have them for future successes as well."

Lotto's general manager John Lelangue said the extensions would give the team stability as it headed into 2020.

"I am happy to see that Caleb loves his current environment," said Lelangue.

"With Caleb we have one of the fastest guys of the peloton, maybe the fastest one. He is still young as well.

"With Roger and Jasper he will have, the coming three years, the two key riders of his sprinter?s train with him. Those three riders did Giro and Tour together. They will do the same in 2020."