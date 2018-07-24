Cycling: Tour de France interrupted by farmers' protest and police tear gas

BAGNERES-DE-LUCHON, France: A protest by local farmers brought stage 16 of the Tour de France to a halt on Tuesday (Jul 24) as bales of hay were thrown on to the road on the route from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon and police tear gas blew into the faces of some of the riders.

The gas was used to disperse the protesters but it ended up blowing in the direction of the peloton, which led to the race being stopped at the 187km-to-go point.

The race continued after the brief hiatus.

Cycling - Tour de France - The 218-km Stage 16 from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon - July 24, 2018 - The peloton passes hay bales after a protest. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Yellow jersey holder Geraint Thomas and world champion Peter Sagan were among the riders rinsing their eyes after the incident, which stopped the stage for 15 minutes.

It is not the first time that protesters have interrupted a prominent race, the most memorable incident happening in the 1984 Paris-Nice, when French great Bernard Hinault punched one of the demonstrators.



