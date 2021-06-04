Cycling: UCI confirms women's Tour de France to return in 2022

AIGLE, Switzerland: Cycling's world governing body said on Thursday (Jun 3) that the women's Tour de France will return in 2022 after a 33-year absence and will be held after the men's event.

The race, which was previously held from 1984 to 1989, will take place from Jul 24 to 31, starting on the final day of the men's tour.

Giro d'Italia Donne also returns to the Women's World Tour calendar after it was downgraded to a second-tier event for failing to comply with TV broadcast regulations.

The Women's Tour, held in Britain, will return to its usual summer slot in 2022, running from Jun 6 to 11, after the 2021 edition was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.