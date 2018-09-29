Cycling: Van der Breggen says world title 'last piece of the jigsaw'

INNSBRUCK: Newly-crowned world champion Anna van der Breggen says she can finally relax and just enjoy cycling in her rainbow jersey after pulverising the opposition at Innsbruck on Saturday to achieve her goal of winning the women's road race.

The 28-year-old Dutch rider said she had based her whole season around the 156.2km world championships road race, and it showed as a she beat Australia's Amanda Spratt into second by 3min 42sec as Italy's Tatiana Guderzo took bronze almost another 2 minutes behind.

"What happened is that Anna van der Breggen happened," Guderzo said after the race. "She was unbeatable," said the Italian, who was competing at her 16th world championships.

Spratt was in a similar mood saying she hadn't minded losing to the "deserved champion".

"She was totally on another level," said the silver medallist.

Van der Breggen, the Olympic and European champion from 2016, broke down in tears briefly on crossing the line to wild cheers with a large family contingent in the crowd.

"Until the finish line I never believed it," she said. "World championships are so hard to win."

"I have been chasing this jersey all season and have raced less races and spent so much time training here I've started to get to know people," she said.

"They have put on a great world championships and I just love Innsbruck," said van der Breggen, who finished second in the time trial to compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten on Tuesday

The winner made her move after the Australian team had chased down an earlier attack to get Spratt into the lead group.

GLAD IT'S ALL OVER

Van der Breggen sustained her tempo to drop everyone except Spratt, who slowed in the final kilometre to leave the Dutchwoman to go it alone for almost two full, 23km-long laps of Innsbruck.

"Me and Annemiek were racing as joint leaders but she fell heavily and was in pain," explained Van der Breggen.

"So she led me in and then at the hill I just went for it.

"I ate as much as I could, drank as much as I could and went as fast as I could all the way because you just never know."

"But I had timed my season to be fresh for these world championships," she admitted.

"Now I'm glad it's finally over and I can relax and just enjoy wearing this jersey. You get to wear it all year and that is what makes it so special."

"It was the one last thing missing and it was my main goal."

The Italian veteran Guderzo described the race as horribly hard.

"We suffer as much as the men," she said. "Which is why I will continue to fight for equal status with them."