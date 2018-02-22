Cycling: Viviani sprints to victory and into Abu Dhabi Tour lead

ABU DHABI: Elia Viviani, who rides for Quick-Step Floors, won the second stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour in a sprint finish and took the race leader's red jersey.

At the end of a flat 154-kilometre stage animated by several doomed breakaways, the Italian edged Dutchman Danny Van Poppel (Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) and German Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), in the dash to the line at Yas Beach.

The Norwegian Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), who won Wednesday's opening stage, finished seventh and slipped to second with the same overall time as Viviani.

The 133-kilometre third stage on Friday runs on a city-centre circuit in Abu Dhabi.

