ROUBAIX, France: World champion Peter Sagan claimed victory in a second prestigious 'Monument' one-day classic with success at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday (Apr 8).

The 28-year-old Slovak outsprinted Swiss champion Silvan Dillier at the finish in the iconic outdoor Roubaix velodrome at the end of the 257km race known as the 'Hell of the North'.