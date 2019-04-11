Cyprus FA suspends second division fixtures after match fixing claims

NICOSIA: The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) has postponed this weekend's second division fixtures following warnings from UEFA regarding suspected match-fixing.

The CFA board of directors will meet next Tuesday to examine rule changes to stamp out any perceived corruption, including a points deduction, relegation or removal of a team found to be guilty of match-fixing.

It is also considering halving the number of teams in the division from 16 to eight for the 2019-20 season.

The CFA received a number of warning letters from the European game's ruling body concerning second division fixtures. Four of those matches are being investigated by the police, the Cyprus Mail newspaper reported.

