Czech Kvitova set to miss first matches of Fed Cup final due to sickness

World number seven Petra Kvitova has been left out of the opening day's action of her Czech team's Fed Cup final against the United States in Prague due to sickness.

PRAGUE: World number seven Petra Kvitova has been left out of the opening day's action of her Czech team's Fed Cup final against the United States in Prague due to sickness.

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic will take on Sofia Kenin in the opening match, followed by Katerina Siniakova against American Alison Riske in the second match of the opening day on Saturday, according to the draw made on Friday.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Davis)