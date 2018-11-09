Czech Kvitova set to miss first matches of Fed Cup final due to sickness

Czech Kvitova set to miss first matches of Fed Cup final due to sickness

World number seven Petra Kvitova has been left out of the opening day's action of her Czech team's Fed Cup final against the United States in Prague due to sickness.

Tennis - WTA Tour Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore - October 25, 2018 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her group stage match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova REUTERS/Edgar Su

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic will take on Sofia Kenin in the opening match, followed by Katerina Siniakova against American Alison Riske in the second match of the opening day on Saturday, according to the draw made on Friday.

