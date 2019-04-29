Czech striker Sural from Turkey's Alanyaspor killed in bus crash - club

ANKARA: Czech soccer player Josef Sural from Turkey's top tier Aytemiz Alanyaspor was killed after a minibus carrying players from the club crashed while returning from an away match, the club said on Monday.

Sural, a striker for Alanyaspor and the Czech national team, died at the hospital where he and six of his teammates were taken after the crash, the club said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)