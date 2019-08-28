D.C. United's Rooney suspended a second game after red card

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

D.C. United's Wayne Rooney has been suspended for one additional match for violent conduct following the straight red card he received last week for elbowing New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres, Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: D.C. United's Wayne Rooney has been suspended for one additional match for violent conduct following the straight red card he received last week for elbowing New York Red Bulls' Cristian Casseres, Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Tuesday.

Rooney, who served a one-match suspension by missing D.C. United's game against Philadelphia Union, will now miss Saturday's match against Montreal Impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rooney's red card against the Red Bulls came after VAR spotted the infraction, which the referee had not seen in a crowded penalty area at a corner kick.

In his second season with D.C. United, Rooney will leave at the end of this campaign to join English Championship team Derby County as a player and assistant coach in January.

D.C. United have lost their past three matches and are fifth in the 12-team Eastern Conference with 39 points from 29 matches.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Advertisement